Popular Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable is ecstatic that he has gotten to wear a suit out for an event.

The street-hop artiste dressed in a complete three-piece blue suit and he hyped himself for looking dapper.

In a video posted on social media, Portable who was in a room, kept using his usual vernacular lingua to shower accolades on himself.

This is the first time the Zazuu star has been spotted rocking a suit in public, so it was an interesting sight to witness.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PAR-zLt8W-g

