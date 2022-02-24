Zinoleesky And Mohbad Arrested By NDLEA At Their Residence (Video)

Officers of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested Nigerian singers, Zinoleesky and Mohbad, at their residence at night, IGBERETV reports.

According to reports, the NDLEA officials allegedly broke into the residence of the musicians in the middle of the night, without having any search warrants and they arrested and manhandled everybody they saw there including the ladies.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f5BcMy6RYKo

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CaVzV0bo8Ya/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

