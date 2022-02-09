Zouma Fined, Cats Taken Away As Sponsors Pull Out Of Deals With West Ham, Player

*** Update on viral footage of cats ***

We’d like to reassure people that we’re investigating and the cats are safe and in our care. We have been dealing with this since before the clip went viral online and need time to conduct our investigation.

We are a charity but we have to act in a similar way to the police in the way we investigate any matter, following proper legal processes. Investigations do not conclude overnight and there is often work going on behind the scenes that we’re unable to update people on.

Please only call our national cruelty line about this if you have fresh information, so we can continue to receive calls about other animals in need of our help.

Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to animals

West Ham FC confirmed Zouma has been fined two week’s wages which will be donated to animal welfare charities.

West Ham United can confirm that the Club is supporting an RSPCA investigation into the actions of Kurt Zouma in the video circulated online this week.

Kurt and the Club are co-operating fully with the investigation and the player has willingly complied with the steps taken in the initial stage of the process, including delivering his family’s two cats to the RSPCA for assessment. Kurt is extremely remorseful and, like everyone at the Club, fully understands the depth of feeling surrounding the incident and the need for action to be taken.

Separate to the RSPCA’s investigation and pending further sanction once the outcome of that process is determined, West Ham United can confirm that Kurt Zouma has been fined the maximum amount possible following his actions in the video that circulated. The player has immediately accepted the fine, which both he and the Club agreed will be donated to animal welfare charities.

West Ham United would like to reiterate our condemnation of Kurt’s actions and make it clear that the matter continues to be handled with the utmost seriousness. However, we believe it is now important to allow the RSPCA to conduct their investigation in a fair and thorough manner, and will be making no further comment at this stage.



West Ham FC

BREAKING: West Ham confirmed Kurt Zouma fined “the maximum amount possible” and the money donated to animal charities. That is two weeks’ wages – understood to be £250,000

SOURCE

Sponsors have also stated that they are reviewing their relationships with both the Player and the Club.

Experience Kissimmee strongly condemns the actions of player Kurt Zouma. We will be monitoring the situation between Kurt Zouma and West Ham United, as we as an organization, community, and destination in no way condone animal cruelty.

It was disheartening to learn that the player Kurt Zouma was part of the starting line in West Ham United’s game tonight. As we wait for further information from WHU, we will be evaluating our relationship and sponsorship with the club.



Experience Kissimmee

Vitality, Adidas pull out of deal

However, West Ham wellness partner, Vitality has suspended their sponsorship of West Ham with immediate effect because of the club’s handling of the Kurt Zouma incident.

We were very distressed by the video we have seen of Kurt Zouma. At Vitality, we condemn animal cruelty and violence of any kind.

We are hugely disappointed by the judgement subsequently shown by the club in response to this incident. As such, we are suspending our sponsorship of West Ham United with immediate effect.

We will now be further engaging with the club to understand what actions they will be

taking to address the situation.

Vitality



Vitality UK

BREAKING: Adidas have confirmed Kurt Zouma is no longer a contracted athlete after a disturbing video emerged of him hitting, dropping, and kicking his pet across his kitchen floor on Monday.



SOURCE

