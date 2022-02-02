Zubby Michael Gets A Plot Of Land Gift From Fan, Nana Atiku On 37th Birthday (Pix)

Actor Zubby Michael Receives A Plot Of Land As Gift On His 37th Birthday (Photos)

Popular Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael, marked his birthday on Tuesday February 1, 2022 and has received gifts good wishes from his colleagues in the entertainment industry, IGBERETV reports.

One of his fans, whom he identified as Nana Atiku gifted him a plot of land in Abuja.

Describing the gift as his best birthday gift ever, he shared a photo of himself posing with Nana on his Instagram handle.

He wrote;

“Best cake day gift ever. NANA ATIKU just gifted ME a plot of land in Abuja as a cake day gift @nanaatiku_kadi. I really appreciate this. Thanks and GOD bless.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZb_EBjMQG7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Other Nollywood stars like Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Patience Ozokwor, and a host of many others have hailed the actor on his birthday.

Sharing a video of herself and the actor on Instagram, Ozokwor said,

“Celebrating a good son. Happy birthday @zubbymichael. Those who know you know how kind and intentional you are. Continue to soar higher and higher. Never forget that your strength is in God.”



https://www.instagram.com/tv/CZbONRrp6z8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CmgLhCYbyns

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...