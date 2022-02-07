Zubby Michael Spends ₦8.5 Million At A Restaurant In Lagos (Photos)

Actor Zubby Michael spends over N8.5million at a restaurant in VI, Lagos in just few hours.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZqknjGMX9d/?utm_medium=copy_link

N8m spent as Zubby Michael hosts Davido, Olamide, others at birthday party

Popular Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael, held his birthday bash at a Lagos club on Sunday during which he spent over N8 million.

The star-studded party was attended by Nollywood stars and music artistes, as seen in the videos and pictures shared by the celebrant on his Instagram page.

The socialites and Nollywood stars at the event were Kanayo O. Kanayo, Alex Ekubo, Ini Edo, Yul Edochie, E-money, Cubana Chief Priest, Uche Jombo, etc.

Music stars who graced the party included Davido, Olamide, Phyno, Portable, KCee, Rudeboy, and a host of others.



https://punchng.com/pictorial-n8m-spent-as-zubby-michael-hosts-davido-olamide-others-at-birthday-party/?amp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...