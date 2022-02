The Executive Governor Of Borno State, Engr. Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum earlier today launched 500 tricycles, 100 Toyota Corolla LE Taxi and 10 Forty-One Seater Metro Buses to boost transport in Maiduguri, the capital city. The ceremony took place at Ramat Square, Maiduguri.

The 10 Buses will be left under the care of Borno Express Transport Corporation while the Taxis and Tricycles will be given to unemployed citizens.

Source: Proudbornoboy/Borno Community Watch.

