The United States Government has said its new $537million (approx N223,257,750,000) in Lagos will be its largest consulate in the world when completed in 2027.

Ambassador Mary Leonard and Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu stated this at the Eko Atlantic City in Lagos during the ongoing groundbreaking ceremony for the consulate.

https://thenationonlineng.net/breaking-n223b-lagos-consulate-will-be-worlds-largest-us/

