2 Sisters Killed By Stray Bullets Fired By Soldiers In Kaduna (Photos)

Two teenage sisters identified as Nuratu, 16 and Khadija, 11 were killed after they were hit by stray bullets.

It was gathered that the bullets were fired by soldiers at a market in Kidandan district, a community under Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna

The soldiers were driving through the market when they sighted some strange men sitting on motorcycles and challenged them, an eyewitness said, adding that the villagers took to their heels when they started hearing gunshots allegedly fired by the soldiers at the men.

In the ensuing melee, the two sisters were hit by stray bullets as they also tried to run away from the scene.

Their older brother, Salisu Shuaibu Kidanda, said they were killed by the bullets shot by the soldiers in the crowd.

He said:

“Even if they (soldiers) aimed at the Fulani they saw at the market, why will they shoot into the crowd? My sisters were trying to run back home because the market was at the outskirt of the village when they were hit by bullets.”

’As we speak the soldiers didn’t even visit our parents to condole us for their action, only the police did. We need justice because you can’t kill innocent girls just like that and leave.”



