200 Ukranian Special Forces, Soldiers Killed By Russian Air Strikes (Graphic Pics)

@Ramaekers_robin tweeted;
Terrible scenes here at bombed military base #Mykolaiv. 80+ dead pulled from the rubble, many many more underneath. No official government comments yet. Disaster for Ukraine armed forces at this training camp for southern Frontline.
#vtmnieuws
Russian forces hit a Ukrainian special forces training center early on Sunday, killing more than 200 local troops and foreign mercenaries, the Ministry of Defense has said.
A Ukrainian Special Operations Forces training center near the town of Ovruch in the northern Zhytomyr Region, which hosted the mercenaries, was targeted by “high-precision air-launched missiles,” ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said during a briefing.
The airstrike has eliminated more than 100 Ukrainian special ops troops and foreign soldiers of fortune, he added.
A week ago, Russia destroyed another mercenary base at the Yavoriv range in the western Lviv region, saying that up to 180 foreign fighters were killed there.
credit: RT.com