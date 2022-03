2023: Abaribe, Ekweremadu Lose Out as PDP Orders Strict Compliance to Zoning in S/East

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu have lost out following the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP order for strict compliance to zoning in South-East.

IGBERE TV had reported that Sen. Abaribe and Sen. Ekweremadu have purchased nomination forms to contest for Abia State and Enugu Governorship election in 2023 respectively.

Following the resolution of the PDP South East Zonal Executive Committee (SEC) in its meeting in Enugu, on Sunday, directing that the principles of zoning and rotation of power should be strictly adhered to, “upheld and respected at all levels of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South East”, the debate surrounding the zoning of governorship position and other elective offices in Enugu State as well as other South East states by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been laid to rest.

The PDP National Vice Chairman (South East), Chief Ali Odefa had while briefing journalists at the end of the closed-door meeting disclosed that the PDP South East directed that the existing zoning patterns in states and constituencies of the zone must be strictly observed and adhered to in every state and constituency.

IGBERE TV reports that Abaribe hails from the same zone with Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

Chief Odefa also disclosed that the PDP in the South East zone has aligned with the position of the Southern Governors’ Forum that the next president of Nigeria should come from the southern part of the country.

Addressing the issue of zoning in the South East decisively, the PDP in its resolution at end of the ZEC meeting in Enugu stressed the importance of zoning and rotation particularly “in all situations where, prior to now there had been entrenched the practice of zoning political elective offices”.

The PDP therefore asked the governors of states in the South East zone elected on the platform of the party to ensure strict compliance with the resolution while the party’s Zonal Working Committee (ZWC) in other states was equally asked to liaise with the leaders to ensure compliance.

According to the resolution, “It was resolved that in the election of candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party in the South East for the 2023 elections, the principles of zoning and rotation of power shall be adhered to, upheld and respected at all levels of the Peoples Democratic Party in the South East.

“This is particularly important in all situations where, prior to now there had been entrenched the practice of zoning political elective offices.

“For this purpose, where the governor is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, the governor shall ensure compliance with this resolution while the Zonal Working Committee shall in liaison with the leaders ensure compliance in other state”.

The PDP South East ZEC meeting which was presided over by the National Vice Chairman, Chief Odefa, was attended by the leader of the Party in the South East and Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu of Abia State, the National Secretary of the Party, Senator Sam Anyanwu, members of the State and National Assemblies from the zone, members of PDP National Executive Committee (NEC), Board of Trustees (BOT) members, among others.

