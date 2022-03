Rotimi Amaechi: The People That Want Me to Run For The Presidency In 2023 Should Just Give Me The Money

Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi debunks interest in the 2023 presidential race.

He also speaks about President Buhari and the APC’s legacy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHgHHUU6oDQ

