2023: Anambra Traditional Rulers Bless Peter Obi

FORMER governor of Anambra State and the vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 election, Mr. Peter Obi has declared his intention to contest for the President of Nigeria in 2023 amidst blessings from the traditional rulers of Anambra State.

He made the declaration in Awka while addressing the royal father’s and Presidents General of the 181 communities in the state at Government House, Awka.

Obi said he decided to start the journey from his state by first informing the traditional rulers and the PGs who are the custodians of the people.

He said: “We are all Nigerians and we know how things are shared in the country. Many people had called to ask my position on this matter and my answer then was that I needed to consult widely.

“The reason I called you, therefore, is to officially inform you that I am aspiring for the president of Nigeria in 2023.

After a careful study of the country, I notice that we’re too divided and I promise to lead a united and secure Nigeria to be able to attract foreign investments.

“The Nigeria I will lead will create jobs, boost our economy, improve education. If I have the opportunity, I will turn around the country for better

“I will move Nigeria from a consuming nation to a productive nation. As a Nigerian, I want all parts of the country to be secured. I’m not aspiring for a political position, but to serve the country.

” Let me assure you that I will seriously contest for the president of Nigeria on the platform of the PDP.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers, their zonal chairmen from the three senatorial zones .said they support his aspiration and pledge to assist him realize his ambition.

They said that Nigerians have so much respect for Obi because of his excellent performance as a governor, assuring that he would replicate same if elected president of Nigeria.

Igwe Peter Anugwu of Mbaukwu regretted, however, that of recent, Igbo people appear to be in disarray and urged them to he united to ensure the success.

He observed that many prominent Nigerians were looking in the direction of Obi to rescue the country and urged all Nigerians to support him.

“Obi’s comportment and humility have endeared him among Nigerians.and they have been waiting for to declare. Now that he has declared, I believe that Nigerians will give him their maximum support,” Igwe Anugwu said

Mr. Oseloka Obaze, who served as Obi’s SSG described him as a tested hand who will put Nigeria on the path of greatness.

“We worked with him and the results are there to show. We have always stood by him and we know that he will do well. If he gets the opportunity to rule Nigeria” Obaze said..

The senator representing Anambra Central, Mrs. Uche Ekwunife said Nigerians have been waiting for Obi to declare and expressed happiness that he is coming from her senatorial zone.

“We’re here to receive royal blessings from the traditional rulers. This is Anambra project and we want the royal father’s to mobilize their subjects for the project.

“Nigerians have been saying that Igbo have not declared their intention but with Obi in the race, Nigerians will now know that Igbo are seriously in the race,” she said.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/03/2023-presidency-anambra-traditional-rulers-bless-peter-obi/

