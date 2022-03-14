2023: Atiku, Tinubu Have No Chance – Arewa Youths

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, has disclosed what awaits presidential aspirants like Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 presidential election.

AYCF National President, Yerima Shettima, warned that Nigerian youths would not give the likes of Atiku and Tinubu any chance to rule the country in 2023.

Speaking exclusively with DAILY POST, Shettima said Nigerian youths will put Atiku and Tinubu where they belong in 2023.

According to him, the youths are determined to go all out in ensuring that the All Progressives Congress, APC, National Leader, and former Vice President never become the country’s President.

Responding to a question on if the likes of Tinubu and Atiku should be allowed to rule Nigeria or they should step down for the youths, he said: “Nobody will give them that chance this time around, but certainly, the youths of this country would make a statement at a given time, you can be rest assured of this.

“Nobody will stop them from contesting, but certainly nobody will give them a chance; we will drag it together. We will ensure that we use our large number, consult widely, and ensure we put them where they belong.”

Tinubu recently declared his life-long intentions to run for the Presidency.

The former Governor of Lagos State said his determination to secure Nigeria’s future was responsible for his decision to run for President.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/03/14/2023-presidency-atiku-tinubu-have-no-chance-well-put-them-where-they-belong-arewa-youths/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...