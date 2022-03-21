Founding National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Chekwas Okorie, has said that prospects of the South East to have the Presidency next year was gloomy in view of the desires of the likes of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, for the office.

Okorie said he does not see any Igboman or southeasterner in the two major political parties, APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), winning the ticket of either of the parties to contest for the exalted office.

His reason is that those claiming to be members of the two parties from the zone are not major stakeholders in any of them.

Okorie, however, said it is only through the APGA that the desire to have an Igbo become President of Nigeria in 2023 will be realised.

“It is not looking good for us in the South East with Atiku and Tinubu and even someone like the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, declaring their interests to contest for the office while the Igbo dream about having their turn.

“Political parties are owned by certain individuals who in turn invite members of the public to join in order to win elections and I do not see any Igboman in APC or PDP belonging to the core stakeholders’ forum of any of them,” he said.

https://www.sunnewsonline.com/2023-atiku-tinubu-threat-to-igbo-presidency-chekwas-okorie/

