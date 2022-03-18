2023: Dankwambo, Wike, Fayose Move To Woo Goje Back To PDP

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the immediate past Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo has visited his predecessor, Sen. Danjuma Goje at his Abuja residence to woo him back to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Dankwambo who was accompanied by the Rivers state governor, Barr. Nyeson Wike, Senate Deputy minority leader, Sen. Philip Aduda, former Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose, and former member of the house of Representatives, JC were earlier at the Asokoro House of Sen. Goje to convince him to return back to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The meeting which was held under closed door, was to ostensibly lobby Sen. Goje to return back to the PDP.

Goje, a former Minister of Power, was also a two times governor of Gombe State between 2003 to 2011 under the PDP before he was succeeded by Ibrahim Dankwambo.

The third time Senator representing Gombe Central Senatorial District, Goje has decamped to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in the build up to the 2015 General election.

https://leadership.ng/dankwambo-wike-fayose-aduda-woo-goje-to-pdp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...