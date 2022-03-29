2023: Don’t Vote For Party Again, Vote People With Vision – Ibiyeomie

Ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general elections, Pastor David Ibiyeomie has advised Nigerians to vote only those with vision to move the county forward.

The popular gospel preacher who stated this during a sermon in Port Harcourt, urged Nigerians not to vote based on party, saying all the political parties in the country had failed the nation.

He cautioned against voting politicians instead of statesmen, explaining that politicians are present minded people while a statesman is someone who is concerned about next generations.

He said, “Don’t vote for a party again in Nigeria, vote people with vision. All the parties have disappointed us, now vote somebody who is visionary. Nigeria needs somebody who has a vision not somebody who is in a party.

“What we need now is not part, religion or tribe. All we need is a visionary person to bring Nigeria out. No politician should be voted, vote a statesman. A statesman thinks about the next generation while a politician thinks of 2023.

“Anybody thinking about 2023 is a politician, he will win, he will destroy you. If you take money to vote, you have sold your conscience”

Source: https://dailypost.ng/2022/03/29/2023-dont-vote-for-party-again-in-nigeria-ibiyeomie/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...