2023: Ekeremor PDP Leaders Raise ₦10 Million For Dickson’s Nomination Form

Ekeremor PDP leaders, stakeholders raise N10m from donations to buy Senatorial form for Senator Dickson, disclaim purported zoning.

In a meeting with the Ekeremor local government PDP leaders and stakeholders led by the Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Michael Ogbere, and the chairman of the Local Government council Honorable Betola and hundreds of stakeholders and supporters, the stakeholders announced their resolution to buy the senatorial expression of interest and nomination forms for Senator Dickson.

The Ekeremor PDP Stakeholders backed their resolution by raising the sum of 10 million naira at the spot from voluntary donations by the stakeholders present. The stakeholders said the donations were made in appreciation of the numerous good deeds and developmental projects Senator Dickson brought to the people and land of Ekeremor during his time as Governor.

They also appreciated the fact that against all odds, Senator Dickson backed, supported and handed over to their son Governor Douye Diri who is maternally from Ekeremor LGA.

The Stakeholders declared that they are in total support of Senator Dickson and are not ungrateful to him. They asked the public to dismiss mischief makers who are bent on dividing the party with propaganda on purported zoning which has never been implemented in the senatorial district at any time in their history.

They declared that Senator Dickson has no other contenders in PDP or in any other political party as far as Bayelsa West Senatorial District is concerned. They also declared that the Bayelsa West Senatorial District Seat is the surest seat in Bayelsa state for the PDP and while the seat is for Bayelsa West, Senator Dickson does not speak only for Bayelsa West, or for Bayelsa state, but for the Ijaw Nation and the Niger Delta at large.

https://bayelsadaily.com/2022/03/19/ekeremor-pdp-leaders-stakeholders-raise-n10m-from-donations-to-buy-senatorial-form-for-senator-dickson-disclaim-purported-zoning/

