2023: I Will Rellocate To Ghana If Tinubu Becomes President – Bode George

2023: Tinubu’s wife will become Senate President, son Lagos gov if he succeeds Buhari – Bode George

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bode George, has cautioned Nigerians against voting Bola Tinubu, an All Progressives Congress, APC, National Leader as President in 2023.

George warned that Tinubu’s wife, Remi, would become the Senate President, and his son would become the governor of Lagos

State if he succeeds Buhari in 2023.

Addressing a press conference in Lagos on Saturday, the former Chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, alleged that Tinubu would use Alpha-Beta to steal Nigeria’s money.

He also vowed to leave Nigeria if Tinubu becomes President.

According to George: “I am happy the President has signed the new electoral bill.

“If by whatever chance he gets to the villa, I won’t be part of this country. And I am not joking. I can go to Ghana and be watching with binoculars from afar. You will see what will happen.

This is Alpha-Beta in Lagos. He will create some Alter-Beta somewhere to carry your money. His wife will now be Senate President. His son will be Governor of Lagos. His daughter will be Iyaloja of Nigeria.

“What has he done to prove that he deserves to be honoured by anybody in this country?”

https://dailypost.ng/2022/03/20/2023-tinubus-wife-will-become-senate-president-son-lagos-gov-if-he-succeeds-buhari-bode-george/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...