2023: I’ll Retire All Army Generals Making Money On Fight Against Terrorism – Sowore

2023: I’ll Retire All Army Generals Making Money On Fight Against Terrorism, They’re Like Boy Scouts, Sowore Vows

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has said that he will retire all serving Generals who have turned the fight against terrorism into a cash cow in the Nigerian Army and other Armed Forces on retirement if he becomes the President of Nigeria come 2023.

Sowore, who is also the National Chairman of African Action Congress (AAC), revealed this on Tuesday in Abuja during his formal declaration to contest for President in the forthcoming general elections.

He said he would show the so-called Army Generals the way out, adding that they were not fit to be called Generals but Boy Scouts.

He said some of them have turned the fight against terrorism and banditry into a cash cow, thereby making the war difficult for the soldiers at the frontline to win.

He appealed to the security agents across the country to be optimistic and committed while promising to improve their condition of service when he becomes the President.

Sowore said, “I cannot end this without talking about our men and women in the Armed Forces. Sometimes we don’t like them. Maybe if I get out of here now, the policemen will come and pick me up again and arrest me.

“Part of the problem they have is that they are also being dehumanised by the condition of service. Our soldiers are fighting with bare hands against terrorists who have unlimited access to weapons and ammunition.

“The highest-paid soldier is paid N56,000 thereabouts and is expected to die for the country.

“Immediately we come into the office we will look into the condition of service. As I have said before and I will repeat here, anybody that is a General that participated in this useless war against terrorists is going to be retired. I will fire all the Generals.

“You cannot be called Generals; these are Boy Scouts. Let them go and rest.”

http://saharareporters.com/2022/03/01/2023-ill-retire-all-army-generals-making-money-fight-against-terrorism-they%E2%80%99re-boy-scouts

