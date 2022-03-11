2023: I’m Trekking From Abuja To Lagos For Tinubu – Kano Man

Hussein Lawal, a native of Durun, Kabo Local Government Area of Kano State, Wednesday began trekking from Abuja to Lagos to show support for the presidential bid of a national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Lawal, 30, addressed newsmen before he embarked on the journey from Abuja City Gate.

He was holding a small bag with Tinubu’s picture with the inscription: ‘For continuity. 2023 Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the sure answer and sure replacement for Baba.’

He said, “I want to sacrifice for the Nigerian youths by trekking from Abuja to Lagos to go and beg Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu to contest and be Nigerian leader after President Buhari.

“If it’s money, he has made money. He needs to be the president to transform Nigeria. He needs that power to transform the Nigerian youths that have long been suffering under various leaderships.

“So, from the City Gate in Abuja, I’d be leaving for Lagos to terminate the journey at Tafawa Balewa Square.”

https://dailytrust.com/2023-im-trekking-from-abuja-to-lagos-for-tinubu-kano-man

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...