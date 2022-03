Moments ago, the North East Business Community (NEBC) presented me with the @OfficialPDPNig nomination and expression of interest forms. This was in fulfilment of the promise made when I visited the Jewel state of Gombe late last year.

I can never thank them enough, and I will never betray the confidence they and other people of goodwill have reposed in me.

https://twitter.com/atiku/status/1504526849577308164?t=6qaPYvAtMwJ_TzNDnSl2EA&s=19

