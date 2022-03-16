2023: PDP Commences Sales Of Forms On Thursday, Sets Up Zoning Committee

Ahead of the 2023 election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is to commence the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms on Thursday, March 17.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, who disclosed this at the end of the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, on Wednesday in Abuja, said the party also approved the party’s timetable and schedule of activities for the election

On zoning, he said the NEC gave express approval for the setting up of a zoning committee.

https://dailypost.ng/2022/03/16/2023-pdp-commences-sales-of-forms-thursday-sets-up-zoning-committee/

