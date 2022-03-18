2023: PDP Fixes Presidential Primary Poll For May 28

The national working committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has released its schedule of activities ahead of the 2023 general election.

The timetable which was signed by Umar Bature, the national organising secretary of the PDP, was officially released on Wednesday after the joint meeting of the board of trustees (BOT) and national executive committee (NEC) of the party at its headquarters in Abuja.

According to the timetable, the national convention to elect the party’s presidential candidate will take place on May 28, while the governorship primaries will take place on May 21.

TheCable had reported that aspirants interested in contesting the presidential election will get the nomination form for N35 million, while youths aged between 25 and 30 will get 50 percent discount on the nomination form fees.

The sale of forms for aspirants into elective positions commences on Thursday (today).



https://www.thecable.ng/2023-pdp-releases-pre-election-schedule-fixes-presidential-primary-poll-for-may-28/amp

