2023: PDP Should Seek Forgiveness From Nigerians, Not Votes — Lawan

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan said on Thursday that the main opponent, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, should rather go around Nigeria between now and 2023 polls to ask for forgiveness over past failures and should not bother asking Nigerians for votes.

Lawan said the 16 years of PDP in power created so much damage that would only require them to seek forgiveness from the people and not their votes.

Lawan said 2022 is a year of consolidation for APC administration in the light of the legion of ongoing projects which would be commissioned during the year.

He spoke at Agasa in Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State at the commissioning of the Constituency projects of Senator Yakubu Oseni who is representing Kogi Central Senatorial District at the Senate.

Lawan said: “The Year 2022 is a year of consolidation for APC administration across Nigeria.

“Since the arrival of this administration in 2015, so many projects are ongoing across the country including the second Niger bridge which by the Grace of God will be completed this year and will be commissioned by Mr President.

“There are so many road projects that are ongoing. So many infrastructural development projects…This year, by the Grace of God, we will complete these projects and President Muhammadu Buhari will go round the country either in person or virtually or in a representative capacity to commission these projects.



