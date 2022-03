Earlier today, Atiku Abubakar declared his intention to contest for the highest seat of power in Nigeria (Presidency).

He declared his intention in front of a mammoth crowd from all over Nigeria.

Atiku in his speech, reiterated his desire to unite Nigeria once again and as well tackle the insecurity situation bedeviling the country.

