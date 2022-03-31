2023 Presidency: 9 Aspirants From The South East

… _Who will represent the Igbos?_

In the build up to the 2023 presidential election as earlier as 2021, groups upon group arose in the South East part of the country with one phrase in their mouth – Igbo presidency. Each with different leader and structure but all had same misfortune and same vision. The Eastern Nigeria has been politically marginalize with no son of the soil given any chance nor support to clutch the sit of power in Aso Rock – post Nigeria civil war. The aforementioned marginalization has garvanized “national” agitation by the people of Biafra seeking to secede from Nigeria.

The agitation for Igbo presidency seems to have subsided in recent time but before then, it had motivated several Igbo politicians to aspire to represent the Igbos in the presidential race with all the Eastern states excluding Enugu producing at least a candidate seeking to become the flag bearer of the major political parties in the country. Among these aspirant is;

1. Anyim Pius Anyim

Former senate president of the National Assembly (2000-2003) and Secretary to the Government of the Federation during Goodluck Jonathan’s administration (2011-2015). Pius was born on the 19th of February 1961, hence, he is 61 years old. He hails from Ebonyi state and had declared interest to run for the presidency come 2023 under People’s Democratic Party PDP.

He is a Lawyer by profession.

2. David Umayi

Former chairman of PDP and Deputy Governor of Ebonyi state 2007 -2011 and 2011-2015 respectively. He is currently the governor of the state although on the 8th of March 2022, a Federal High Court in Abuja had sacked him and his deputy for decamping from PDP to APC. He was born on the 25th of July 1963 and is 58 years old. Umayi is from Ebonyi state. He declared interest to contest for presidency under All Progressive Congress APC early January 2022.

He is an Engineer by profession.

3. Peter Obi

Former governor of Anambra state and vice presidential candidate of People’s Democratic Party in the 2019 general elections. He was born on the 19th of July 1961 hence he is 60 years old. Obi is from Anambra state. He declared interest to run for the presidency on the 24th of March 2022. He is a businessman, banker and politician.

4. Chris Ngige

Former governor of Anambra state(2003-2006) and senator aho represented Anambra Central Constituency from 2011-2015. He is the current minister of labor and employment since 2015. He was born on 8th of August 1952, hence is 69 years of age. Chris is from Anambra state. He declared interest to run for the presidency in March 2022.

He is a medical doctor by profession.

5. Kingsley Moghalu

Former presidential candidate of YPP in the 2019 general election. He was the deputy governor of Central Bank of Nigeria from 2009-2014. Moghalu was born on the 7th of May 1963 in Lagos. He is from Anambra state. He is a Lawyer by profession and have declared interest in the presidency.

6. Yul Edochie: Former Senior Special Assistant to the immediate past governor of Anambra state, Chief Willie Obiano on Creative & Entertainment Media. He was the governorship candidate of DPC in the 2017 governorship election in Anambra state. Yul was born on the 7th of January 1982, hence is 40 years old. He declared interest to run for the presidency in February 2021.

He is an actor and film director.

7. Orji Uzor Kalu

Former governor of Abia state (1999-2007) and the current chief whip of the senate. He is the chairman of SLOK holding, Daily Sun, New Telegraph newspapers in Nigeria. He was the presidential candidate of PPA in 2007 general election. Kalu was born on the 21st of April 1960 and is 61 years of age. He is from Abia state.

He is a businessman and politician.

8. Sam Ohuabunwa

Former president of the pharmaceutical society of Nigeria. Founder and former CEO of Neimeth Pharmaceuticals. The senior brother of senator Mao Ohuabunwa. He was born on 16th of August 1950 and is 71 old. He is from Abia state. He declared interest to run for presidency in November 2021. Sam is a pharmacist, businessman, and politician.

9. Rochas Okorocha

Former governor of Imo state and currently the senator representing Imo West Senatorial District in the 9th National Assembly. Okorocha was born on the 22nd of September 1962 and he is 61 years old. He is a public administrator.

Did I miss anyone?

Who do you think will best represent Igbo interest as well as National integration?

