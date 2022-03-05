2023 Presidency: I Can’t Disown Tinubu – Emir Of Kastina

The Emir of Katsina, Dr. Abdulmuminin Kabir Usman, has promised to look into the political aspiration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with the view to contributing, advising and correcting where necessary.

Dr Usman said there was no way he could disown the leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the event that he needed his support considering their long lasting relationship.

“We will look into whatever movement he is into, where we will support where there is need to support and we will correct where necessary. I knew Tinubu when he was governor while I was district head and he has assisted me in many ways. Now that I am on the throne, he is contesting for president, tell me why I should disown him,” the emir has said.

The emir was speaking in his palace in Katsina when he received members of the Arewa Organisations Movement for Asiwaju led by Senator Abu Ibrahim.

He maintained that with the security challenges raging particularly in the northern part of the country, which he said was man made, there was the need to elect somebody with the ability to return normalcy and that must be done with all sincerity.

“So, this man that you brought, Tinubu, is home here, he is son of the soil and he has done a lot for me. I was in Lagos some three weeks ago, the first since 1967 and I have seen how Lagos is transformed and I concluded that all the country’s wealth is in Lagos,” he said.

The emir said Nigeria is the only country Nigerians have and therefore urged them avoid myopic sentiments and work together for peace and socio-economic activities to thrive in the country.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation, told the emir that if supported, Tinubu has the wherewithal of addressing the challenges of the country.

He said the delegation was therefore at the emir’s palace to solicit his blessings, support and advice on the actualisation of the dream of the Arewa Organisations Movement for Asiwaju 2023.

The delegation was earlier at the Katsina Government House where they met Governor Aminu Bello Masari on the same mission.



https://dailytrust.com/2023-presidency-i-cant-disown-tinubu-says-emir-of-katsina

