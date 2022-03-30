Governor Nyesom Wike of River State will on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 address the joint session of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Assembly Cactus to solicit support for his presidential ambition in 2023.

The Deputy Speaker, Hon Ahmed Idris, discloses this while reading the communication during plenary.

According to him, the interactive meeting between the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and the joint Senate and House of Representatives Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) today, Tuesday, 29th March 2022 at Lagos Room, Transcorp Hilton by 7:00 pm.

https://tribuneonlineng.com/2023-presidential-election-wike-to-consult-with-nass-members-today/

