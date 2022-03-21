2023: Saraki, Tambuwal, Mohammed Meet To Pick Northern Consensus Aspirant

Former Kwara State Governor, Bukola Saraki, has described the All Progressives Congress as a party that has almost collapsed completely, saying that the Peoples Democratic Party is the only alternative for the country

Saraki, stated this while briefing journalists at the end of a meeting held with the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, on Sunday, at the Ramat House, Bauchi.

He said that the over two and a half hours discussions centred around the 2023 general election and the possibility of having a northern consensus aspirant.

The former Senate President who spoke on behalf of the two governors said that the three of them that have shown interest in contesting the Presidency in the 2023 general election under the PDP from the north, have resolved to pick a consensus aspirant among them to run.

He said, “We came here and had a meeting for about two hours now all the three of us that have shown interest in leading this country, our concern for the hardship our people are going through, the high cost of living and also looking ahead towards 2023.

“It is very clear that the PDP is the only viable solution to rescue this country today and to provide new hope. And as such, as key stakeholders of this party, it is important for us to sit down and meet and put heads together and see how best we can provide leadership and direction.

“In so doing, we met and discussed that with 2023 ahead of us and in trying to rescue this country, the unity, stability and growth of the country are more important than individual ambitions. We believe that if the three of us that are working together honestly, committed and with a lot of zeal for this country, there will be a great hope for this country going forward.

“We appreciate that the three of us have shown aspirations to lead this country and what we have come to realize is that we are all competent and capable to lead this country but at the end of the day, it is only one person that will lead this country in 2023. We have also resolved that we will work closely together to ensure that we will come out with a consensus candidate among the three of us.

“We believe our role is to make things easier for us to have stability because if there is stability in PDP, there will be stability in Nigeria. You’ve all seen that APC is no longer a party, it is having challenges of administering its party and anybody that cannot administer a party cannot lead the country.”



https://punchng.com/2023-presidency-tambuwal-saraki-mohammed-meet-to-pick-northern-consensus-aspirant/

