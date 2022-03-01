Let his hands be shaking, he remains our choice. You cannot suffocate our democratic space. Go and mobilise support for your aspirants whose hands are not shaking. Aren’t you the majority? lets meet at the ballot. We are resolute and our support total. Where Asiwaju goes, we go!



https://twitter.com/AbdulAbmJ/status/1498623415795818500?t=M7thlOk5ADqZbj3YURbIdA&s=19

We must be prepared for more and more unfair and senseless attacks. It is not criticism but enimity.There will always be that small group spreading hate. As with several presidents, some of these attacks will continue through the various elections and Tinubu’s tenure as president



https://twitter.com/AbdulAbmJ/status/1498623646994157571?t=M7thlOk5ADqZbj3YURbIdA&s=19

https://dailypost.ng/2022/03/01/2023-tinubu-remains-our-choice-despite-shaking-hands-jibrin/

