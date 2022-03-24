2023: Uduaghan Drops Senatorial Ambition, Blames Election Fatigue

Immediate past Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, has refuted media claims that he was bowing out of elective politics ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He noted that he did not jettison his aspiration for a Delta South Senatorial aspirant but decided not to contest because of what he tagged ‘as election fatigue’.

This was contained in a statement signed by Monoyo Edon, media assistant to the former Governor, copies of which were made available to journalists in Warri on Thursday.

The statement quoted former Governor Uduaghan as speaking while delivering a lecture titled “2023 Elections and Role of the Media”, at the Press Week of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Warri Correspondents’ Chapel Lectures/Award Ceremony on Wednesday.

He told the gathering that he “never picked up a form for the Senate on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party but only did once while he was a member of the All Progressives Congress.

“I indicated interest to contest, but at no time did I collect form in the PDP. I only collected in the APC. At no time did I step down. I only stepped aside, because of election fatigue,” the former governor stated.

Uduaghan noted that by 2023 Nigeria would have enjoyed 24 years of unbroken democracy, adding that the media had during the period enjoyed a lot of freedom, unlike under the military.

https://punchng.com/2023-uduaghan-drops-senatorial-ambition-gives-reason/

