Former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar today, officially declared his intention to run for the seat of president come 2023.

The event is happening live at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, the Nigerian capital.

Atiku lost to Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential elections.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pa5h6naSb4I

https://webtimes.com.ng/2022/03/23/2023-video-from-atiku-abubakar-presidential-declaration-in-abuja/

