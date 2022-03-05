2023: Who Do You Think Would Be Atiku Abubakar’s Running Mate?

It is no longer news that the former Vice-President of Nigeria and the PDP’s Presidential flag bearer in the 2019 Presidential election has once again thrown his hat into the ring by declaring to contest for the Presidential elections next year.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is a popular politician from Adamawa State in North-Eastern Nigeria. He is also an astute business man with investments in different parts of the country.

In 2019, he contested alongside Mr.Peter Obi. Obi is a former two-term governor of Anambra State.

However, as the race for 2023 thickens, some Nigerians expect Mr.Peter Obi to give the presidency a shot.

Recently, I created a thread concerning who might likely be Tinubu’s running mate.

https://www.nairaland.com/6942591/2023-think-should-tinubus-running

The question now is this: Who might likely be Atiku’s running mate in the 2023 Presidential Elections?

