21-Year-Old Lady Jailed For Life For Defiling A 4-Year-Old Boy & Recording It (Pix)

Lady Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Defiling A 4-Year-Old Boy, Records It And Sent The Video To A Child Porn0graphy Website

A 21-year-old Kenyan woman identified as Edda Wakesho has been sentenced to life in prison for defiling a 4-year-old boy.

The 21-year-old, who was a house help in Kiembeni Estate, Mombasa, filmed herself engaging in the act with the minor and later shared it on a p0rn0graphic site to make money.

She was slammed with a life sentence for defiling the boy and a further 10 years for filming the act on Wednesday 2nd March, by the Senior Resident Magistrate Florence Macharia.

According to the investigating officer, the accused is part of a child p0rn0graphy syndicate that collaborates with a rogue house to abuse children and film the acts.

The woman, in her defence, said that she innocently accepted a friend request from Facebook and was introduced to a page where people post nude photos and videos.

She said that she was recruited into the syndicate with the promise of being paid lots of money.

The minor’s mother got a video recording of the heinous deed via a foreign cellphone number, according to the court.

