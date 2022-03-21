21-Year-Old Man Jailed In Kwara For Love Scam (Pictured)

A 21 years old Adeogun Timileyin Feranmi who hails from Abule-Egba, Abeokuta in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State has been convicted and sentenced to six months imprisonment for offences bordering on internet related scam and personation.

The conviction followed the arraignment of the defendant by the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC, on one count charge before Justice Adenike Akinpelu of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin.

Feranmi was among the thirty internet fraud suspects arrested during a sting operation by operatives of the EFCC on September 19, 2021 at Malete, Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State following intelligence reports over their alleged involvements in internet fraud related offences.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=324820969681113&id=100064596373289

