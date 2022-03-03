3 Games, 4 Goals: Victor Osimhen Named Serie A Player Of The Month For March

The award will be presented to the Napoli forward in the pre-match of Napoli vs Fiorentina

The EA SPORTS Player Of The Month award for March has been assigned to Napoli player Victor Osimhen. The trophy will be presented during the pre-match of Napoli vs Fiorentina, scheduled for Sunday 10th April 2022 at 3.00pm at the “Diego Armando Maradona” stadium in Naples.

The ranking was compiled according to the statistical data of Stats Perform (a system patented in 2010 with K-Sport), with the help of tracking data recorded by Hawk-Eye.

For the final calculation were considered the matchdays from 28 to 30 of Serie A TIM 2021/2022.

“Victor Osimhen has now achieved the status of one of the most dominant forwards in our league – said Luigi De Siervo, Lega Serie A CEO – Physical strength, speed, courage and determination make the number 9 one of the leaders of Napoli, an absolute reference point of the offensive plots of the Azzurri, as evidenced by the four goals in three matches in March”.



Lega Serie A

Osimhen scored a brace (14′, 71′) on March 13, allowing the Partenopeans clinch all 3 points against Hellas Verona.

He also helped Luciano Spalletti’s side come from behind with two second-half goals (52′, 63′) that steered them to a 2-1 victory over Udinese on March 19.

The brace took the 23-year-old’s league tally to 11 goals after 20 league appearances so far in this campaign.

