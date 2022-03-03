3 Suspected Robbers Burnt For Stealing DJ Equipment In Delta State (Photos)

Jungle Justice Again In Ughelli; Three Suspected Robbers Set Ablaze For Stealing DJ Equipments

Sequel to the lynching of two suspected robbers in Afiesere community on Wednesday morning, three robbers were on Friday burnt to death at Ofuoma Community, near Afiesere in Ughelli, Delta State.

Focus Naija can report that they were lynched along Isiokolo road after they were allegedly caught trying to rob a boutique.

According to reports obtained from multiple sources, an indigene of the community said to be the gang leader confessed that his mother usually prepares charms for them before embarking on any mission.

They were said to have stolen DJ equipments worth millions of naira prompting a community manhunt against them.

A source wrote in pidgin;

“Them don da thief since but nah today them catch them so. Them first thief one dj full instruments oohh, so today nah one boutique for the junction them wan go thief nah them catch them. The ofuoma boy say nah he mama da do jazz for them if them wan go rob. The ofuoma boy so two girls get belle for am.”

As at the time of filing this report, our correspondent notified image maker of the Delta State Police Command of the development.

Watch the video on Instagram;

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/Ca9ViLAskhx/?utm_medium=copy_link

Previous thread: https://www.nairaland.com/7022051/jungle-justice-ughelli-two-suspected

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...