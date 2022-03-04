300 Level UNIJOS Student, Henry Ehiz Commits Suicide, Drops Note (Photos)

A young man identified as Henry Ehiz was found dead in the early hours of Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022.

Henry who is a 300 level student of Actuarial Science in University of Jos was discovered dead with a suicide note beside him.

An eyewitness at the scene of the incident told salemgists that the deceased wrote the suicide note before carrying out the act.

The suicide note which was left by Henry was addressed to his family where he expressed his love for them and bid them farewell.

As at the time of this report, what triggered the suicide is still unknown as it was not stated in the suicide note.



Source: https://salemgists.com/300-level-unijos-student-henry-ehiz-took-his-own-life-drops-note-photos/

