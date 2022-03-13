301 Nigerians Return To Nigeria From Ukraine, Get $100, N5000 Airtime (Photos)

Geoffrey Onyeama @GeoffreyOnyeama

Evacuated today to Nigeria, from Budapest, 300 mostly Sumy based Nigerian students. Thanks be to God!

Throughout the evacuation process, the leadership of our Ambassadors to Ukraine, Hungary, Romania, and Poland allied to the total commitment of their staff, have been simply sublime. They have done Nigeria proud.



https://twitter.com/GeoffreyOnyeama/status/1502667811528884232

Azman Air lands with 301 Nigerians (making it 1500 now) escaping the war in Ukraine through Hungary. Most of them were Sumy students who had been trapped in a border city with Russia. Each evacuee gets new sim card loaded with N5000 to call loved ones and $100 for taxi back home.



https://twitter.com/OvieNews/status/1502786068889972740?t=A0FIrg0dBJtgGHvXkN6Jog&s=19

