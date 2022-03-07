35-Year-Old Man Arrested For Defiling His Wife’s 11-Year-Old Cousin (Photo)

A 35-year-old-man Idowu Shittu has been arrested by men of Ogun state police command for allegedly having unlawful carnal knowledge of his wife’s eleven-year-old cousin (namewithheld), IgbereTV reports.

The suspect, a resident of Hallelujah street Ifo, was arrested following a report lodged at Ifo divisional headquarters by his wife, who reported that her cousin, who lives with them informed her that her husband Idowu Shittu has been forcefully having sex with her for the past three years, and when she can no longer bear it and she decided to inform her aunt.

The little girl, who has lost her mother since when she was a toddler said she has been enduring it because she has no other place to live if her aunt’s husband sends her away as he used to threaten whenever he wants to have his way with her.

Upon the report, the DPO Ifo division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga, quickly detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was arrested. On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime but pleaded for forgiveness from the little girl.

Confirming this incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, has directed that the victim be taken to hospital for medical attention and that the suspect should be immediately transfered to the anti-human trafficking and child labor unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CaxH6MHN1Vm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...