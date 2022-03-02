40-Year-Old Man Rapes His 13-Year-Old Daughter In Kebbi (Photo)

A 40-year-old suspect, Aminu Bello, has been arrested by Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, for allegedly raping his 13-year-old daughter Hafsat in Kebbi state.

The NSCDC state commander, Musa Bala, who disclosed this while parading the suspect said that the arrest was effected following a tip off from members of the public who reported the incestuous affair “we parade before you a 40-year-old father Aminu Bello who allegedly raped his 13-year old daughter Hafsat in Badariya area Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state”.

Bala, who described the act as the highest immorality, stated that his command will continue to arrest and expose the bad elements in society.

The command’s spokesperson, DSC Akeema Babatunde Adeyemi, stated that investigations are ongoing on the matter after which the suspect will be arraigned before the court for prosecution.

He urged neighbours and members of the public to put eyes on suspicious movements and/or acts that are likely to degenerate into heinous crimes.

He added that Kebbi command will not sleep on its responsibility to nib in the bud all criminal elements in the state.



