5 Undergraduates Die As Benz Runs Under Stationary Truck In Delta (Pics)

Five undergraduates have reportedly lost their lives after their Benz ran under a stationary truck along Kwale expressway in Delta State.

Focus Naija can report that all five including two ladies were returning from a night club in the early hours of Tuesday, 15th March, 2022 when the fatal accident occurred.

According to reports gathered, the young men alleged to be students of a Federal University in the state bought the Benz shortly before the ASUU strike and were returning from a birthday celebration held at the club house.

As at press time, Sector Commander of the FRSC could not be reached for comments but eyewitnesses disclosed that there was no survivor.

Below are the victims of the ghastly accident that occurred along Kwale express. They ran under a stationary truck while returning from a night club. There was no survivor ���

May their souls rest in peace

Watch the videos on Facebook;

Source: https://www.facebook.com/100041566351018/posts/812356763493195/?d=n

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...