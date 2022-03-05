5 Yahoo Boys Jailed In Oyo, Osogbo, Forfeit Cash, Cars (Pictures)

The Ibadan Zonal Command of the EFCC, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, secured the conviction of five internet fraudsters before Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, Oyo State and Justice Nathaniel Ayo- Emmanuel of the Federal High Court, Osogbo, Osun State on separate one count charge each of impersonation.

The convicts are: Olusesi Lanre Sadam, Azeez Sodiq Oluwatosin, Bolaji Solomon Damilare, Tiamiyu Faruq Ademola and Arowogun Dotun John.

Arowogun was arraigned before Justice Ayo-Emmanuel while other convicts were prosecuted before Justice Uche Agomoh.

They all pleaded “guilty” to the charges preferred against them by the EFCC.

