6 Russian Air-Strikes Hits Lviv, 250 Miles From U.S President Biden’s Location (Pix)

@KyivIndependent tweeted;

⚡️Lviv Mayor: Lviv attacked.

Andriy Sadovyi said that Lviv was hit following reports about explosions. Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said that 3 loud explosions were heard near Lviv, from the east. Sadovyi warned that more strikes may be coming.

Video: tplviv/Telegram

⚡️Another missile strike hits Lviv, mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported.

@NikaMelkozerova

Russia attacks Lviv, the city where many foreign embassies are stationed, where many foreign journalists live now. It is the closest city to Poland, where US President Joe Biden is currently giving a speech.

BBC News

