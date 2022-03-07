7 People Charged To Court For Parading A Woman Naked In Anambra

…As group demands justice

By Vincent Ujumadu

SEVEN persons have been charged to court for their alleged involvement in parading a woman naked at Aguleri in Anambra East local government area.

The victim, a widow, was accused of infidelity that led to the death of her husband.

In a trending video, the lady was stripped naked by a mob that publicly abused her.

Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Echeng Echeng said the seven suspects are still remanded in prison custody.

Echeng, who spoke during a courtesy call by members of Ultimate Business Women and Farmers Association of Nigeria to him in Awka said the command has continued with manhunt for other people suspected to be involved in the dastardly act.

According to him, those involved must be made to face the full weight of the law, insisting that there is need to protect the dignity of womanhood.

The national president of the association, Mrs. Nkiru Nwagbo had in her address, urged the Commissioner to ensure that the perpetrators were brought to book.

She commended the police command for the way it is handling of the matter, requesting that all those behind the Aguleri incident must be made to face the full weight of the law..

“We have implicit confidence in the command that the masterminds will be brought to book to serve as a deterrent to those whose stock in trade is the brutality against women”, she said



https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2022/03/7-charged-to-court-for-parading-a-woman-naked-in-anambra/amp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...