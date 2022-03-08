8 Groups Of People Bound For Hell

8 GROUPS OF PRETENDERS AND DANGEROUS PEOPLE. YOU NEED TO KNOW AND HANDLE WITH WISDOM AND KNOWLEDGE (NOT TO HATE THEM) IN 2022.

(1) Thomas Group- They walk with you, eat with you and possibly live with you but don’t really believe in you. They keep on delaying your vision and mission. (John 20:24-29)

(2) Judas Group – They walk with you, eat with you and possibly live with you but are after what they can get from you or elsewhere. They are not loyal and can easily betray you. (Matthew 26:14-16)

(3) Demas Group – They walk with you and possibly live with you; but once you start facing challenges and difficulties, they run away and forsake you. (2 Timothy 4:10)

(4) Korah Group – They pretend to be walking with you but when GOD begins to bless you, they will be jealous of your success. They challenge your influence and authority. They have issues when others acknowledge you. (Numbers 16:1-3)

(5) Ham Group – They are close to you, yet they expose your secrets and unclothedness. The day you made a mistake or committed an error and find yourself in a sinful situation, they tell everyone of your weaknesses and exposing you to ridicules. (Genesis 9:20-24)

(6) Absalom Group – They are very close to you. They are impatiently ambitious. They detest your rising profile. They secretly position themselves to hijack and cut off those who believe in you and win them over by saying that they are better than you. They say all things about you, as being unfair, insensitive, wicked and incompetent. (2 Samuel 15:1-6)

(7) Gehazi Group – They are excessive greedy and insatiable. They collect money behind your back. They ask for financial assistance and make people to feel you are not taking good care of them. (2 Kings 5:20-24)

8 Diotrephes Group This is the most dangerous group. They have a voice and influence amongst the people. They can come up with fabricated stories that could destroy your image and position. They are highly territorial. They are the false accusers and forgers of lies. (3 John vs 9-10)

NOTE: These groups of people are found everywhere: In Families, Friends, Businesses, Offices, Work place and Churches.

