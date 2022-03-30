91,500 Fans In Camp Nou. Barcelona Women Make World Record In Classico Win

Barcelona women footballers has made a word record historical figure as 91 thousand and five hundred fans gathered at camp Nou for the El classico second leg against real Madrid’s women footballers In the second leg of the UEFA women’s champion league.

Barcelona won by 5 goals to 2 taking the overall aggregate to 8-3 as they won the first leg by 3 goals to 1.

The match in camp Nou is a record high for women’s football in history both club and country as the highest spectators ever in women football, a record of over 91 thousand Fans.

