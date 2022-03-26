A Drunk Navy Officer Stabbed & Shot A Doctor In Lagos (Photos)

A young man landed in the hospital after he was reportedly attacked by a security personnel of the Nigerian Navy.

Family and friends are demanding justice after the victim identified as Dr. Owen Edo-Ojo, was reportedly beaten, stabbed and shot multiples times by the uniformed man.

The sad development was disclosed in a social media post by a friend of the victim who shared a photo of the victim on his hospital bed.

He said that if the injustice the victim suffered goes unpunished, then “it is a fact that Nigeria has completely failed its youth.

However, the Nigerian Navy released a statement confirming the incident, they stated that the officer involved is arrested and detained.

The Nigerian Navy assured that an investigation is lunched to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident, salemgists learnt.

