A Job Of N50k Plus Transport Or N108k Without Transport?

Good morning nairalanders, please you guys should pardon me because am not much of a good writer. Am here to seek advice from some of the great minds we have here, I got this little issue that has really put me in a state of confusion.

I applied for a job sometime last month and the job is 108k/month but the issue is that the opening is still very much shaky like they are still contemplating if to employ more hands or not so the person that linked me to the job anytime I call him he keeps telling me to pray hard because of the nature of things over there, then sometime Last week he called me and asked if I can manage another job of 50k pending when that other job will be available, both jobs comes with free lunch but the one of 50k comes with extra incentives like 2k everyday but the one of 108k come with no incentives (only your salary every month end), so am really confused if to wait or just resume at the one of 50k.

Any advice is highly welcome and will be appreciated.

I forgot to add that at both jobs I will be working morning shift two days, night shift two days and I will have two days as my off days too and it’s not something stressful too.

