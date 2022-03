The Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) said:

Marriage is part of my sunnah, and whoever does not follow my sunnah has nothing to do with me. Get married, for I am heartened by your great numbers before the nations (of other Prophets)

Nairaland Family, I am inviting you to my Wedding Ceremony which is coming up on 25th of March, 2022

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...